Wauseon man accused of kidnapping, raping live-in girlfriend in Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Wauseon man was booked into the Lucas County Jail on Thursday, accused of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Arnoldo Lerma has been accused by his live-in girlfriend of holding her against her will, beating her and raping her.

The alleged kidnapping happened on about October 16 on 126th St. in central Toledo.

Lerma’s girlfriend says she was beaten repeatedly, strangled and raped several times.

She also says Lerma used a dresser to block a bedroom door to keep her from leaving, and took her phone from her.

The girlfriend allegedly escaped when the two went to a carryout.

A nurse that examined the woman says she had multiple bruises on her head and body and her face was extremely swollen and she was unable to eat or drink.

Lerma is expected in court on November 3.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.