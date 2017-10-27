Wauseon man accused of kidnapping, raping live-in girlfriend in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wauseon man accused of kidnapping, raping live-in girlfriend in Toledo

Arnoldo Lerma (Source: Lucas County Jail) Arnoldo Lerma (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Wauseon man was booked into the Lucas County Jail on Thursday, accused of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Arnoldo Lerma has been accused by his live-in girlfriend of holding her against her will, beating her and raping her.

The alleged kidnapping happened on about October 16 on 126th St. in central Toledo.

Lerma’s girlfriend says she was beaten repeatedly, strangled and raped several times.

She also says Lerma used a dresser to block a bedroom door to keep her from leaving, and took her phone from her.

The girlfriend allegedly escaped when the two went to a carryout.

A nurse that examined the woman says she had multiple bruises on her head and body and her face was extremely swollen and she was unable to eat or drink.

Lerma is expected in court on November 3.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly