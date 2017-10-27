Neighbors want neighborhood-friendly business to move into city-owned vacant lot

Neighbors from the London Square Area Neighborhood Club of central Toledo held a day-long protest on Friday over a vacant city-owned piece of property they say is an eyesore and needs development..

The group stood outside the former site of Driggs Dairy on Detroit Avenue near Monroe Street with signs starting at 7:30 a.m.

Toledo took possession of the land in 2015 and has been trying to sell it to developers.

Three developers have come forward.

One wanted to put in a grocery store, another a paint recycling business and another a snow removal operation.

However, all those plans fizzled because of neighborhood opposition.

Club members say they don't want just any business to occupy the property, but one that would be, in their words, neighborhood friendly - such as an ice cream shop or restaurant.

For now, the land sits vacant, filled with debris and dirt.

"Anything would look better than this. Us standing here makes it look better than this already. But that's not what we're looking for. We're looking for neighborhood-friendly. Something that's useable, something the neighbors can enjoy," said K. Laverne Redden with the London Square Area Neighborhood Club.

Meanwhile the city says it's still fielding offers for the land.

