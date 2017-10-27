Man sentenced to life for woman's murder, testimony reveals he intended to kill kids

A man accused of stabbing a woman to death then hiding her body a year ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Christopher Mominee accepted a plea deal in the death 38-year-old Tiffiney Mohn last year. He pleaded guilty to both murder and aggravated robbery.

Mominee stood silent and appeared almost lifeless as he accepted a plea deal, received his sentence and listened to Tiffiney's mother describe the endless struggles her grandchildren now live with.

Prosecutors say if the case had gone to trial, they had video evidence of the shocking crime.

The video shows Mohn fighting for her life as Mominee stabbed her countless times.

She was later found dead in her garage.

Courtroom testimony revealed Mominee also intended to kill Mohn's children as well. Mominee later told his friend about the murder, who took quick action to save the children.

"The defendant said 'I'm going away for what I did,' and said, 'I don't know what I am going to do with these kids. I'm going to have to off them,' Tim knew the look in his eye meant he was deadly serious," Prosecutor Clint Wasserman said.

As a friend of the Killer and a complete stranger to Tiffiney's kids, a man only known as Tim F got the kids to safety at the police station.

"If Tim F had not stepped in, and brought the kids in and started the process of notifying police about what happened, and this defendant talked about killing Tiffiney's children, we may have found multiple victims in that garage," Wasserman said.

