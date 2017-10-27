Lucas County to hold drug take back day Saturday

Many opioid addicts say it starts with a pill bottle. They say taking prescribed medication, whether it is prescribed to them or not, is the first step toward heroin.

This Saturday, police departments, Mercy Health hospitals and select Kroger locations around Lucas County hosted a drug take back day for expired pills and medications.

There will be 27 locations, with some even providing drive-thru service.

Lucas County has been the site of drug take back days for almost a decade. County leaders says residents in Lucas County have been ahead of the fight against opioid addiction.

"When they hear it from a variety of sources, they are thinking, 'Gosh, maybe this is something I can take part in and to help with the issues of prescription drug abuse, which often leads in to the heroin use.' So it lets us be part of the solution," Deb Chany of the Sylvania Community Action Team said.

Drug take backs like the one happening this weekend are not just about preventing drug abuse - but can also help prevent children get their hands on your old meds and it's an environmentally friendly way to dispose of medications so they don't have a chance to make their way into our water supply.

While Saturday is the official drug take back day, most police stations and hospitals have permanent drug boxes in their lobbies for residents to dispose their drugs in.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.