Local boy done good: CBS' Steve Hartman talks about life 'On the Road'

Fifty years ago, CBS News put Charles Kuralt in a motorhome to tell stories about people he met "On the Road" around the country.

The award-winning storyteller who's "On the Road" these days is Steve Hartman.

Hartman is a familiar face around the Toledo area. He grew up in the area and graduated from Bowling Green State University.

His first TV job was at WTOL 11.

Hartman says one of his favorite all-time stories is also from right here.

"I happened to be there [in Toledo]. My mom was in hospice at the time so I was going to Toledo a lot. So I asked my producer at the time, I said, 'we've got to find a story in Toledo,’” said Hartman. “And we learned about Myles Eckert, the kid who was a gold star kid and he gave away 20-dollars in a Cracker Barrel parking lot. And I think it's kind of neat that I came from Toledo and one of my very favorite stories is also from Toledo."

We asked Hartman if he was always a good story-teller.

"I don't think so. I did work for the school newspaper at St. John's. I was just looking back at some of the old stories I did and they were decent, not quite Jerry Anderson good. But they were decent,” said Hartman.

Hartman is still humble about his obvious story-telling skills today.

“I only shine when I'm on TV. After that I'm just dull,” said Hartman.

"On the Road" celebrates 50 years on this Friday evening's edition of the CBS Evening News at 6:30 p.m. after WTOL 11 News at 6.

