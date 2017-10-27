Emergency crews give all-clear at UT gas leak, public allowed back in evacuated buildings

The University of Toledo evacuated the Academic House and Sullivan Hall due to a gas leak Friday afternoon.

The call initially happened at about 3:30 p.m. The university sent a notification to students shortly afterward.

Emergency crews cleared the scene and allowed the public back into the Academic House and Sullivan Hall shortly before 5 p.m.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown at this time.

