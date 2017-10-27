Ohio National Guard soldiers, departing Walbridge for Puerto Rico

Eighty-six soldiers from the Ohio National Guard will soon be in Puerto Rico to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The soldiers are from the 1483rd Transportation Company and are based out of Walbridge.

Soldiers with 1483rd Trans Co headed to #PuertoRico to move supplies and equipment as part of #HurricaneMaria recovery pic.twitter.com/ODCk62evxu — Ohio National Guard (@OHNationalGuard) October 27, 2017

The soldiers will be assisting with transporting water, equipment and fuel.

Half of the soldiers left on Friday. The other half will leave on Sunday.

