Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday preview: Week 10

After nine weeks, teams across Ohio are set for a playoff run beginning next week. But there is still unfinished work in final week of the season: The matter of conference championships.

McComb and Liberty-Benton are both 8-1 on the season. Both teams are tied on top of the Blanchard Valley Conference. They will face at Liberty-Benton to determine the champion.

Both teams cruised through conference play without playing one close game.

The Panthers have an average margin of victory of 30.7 points in conference.

As impressive as that is, the Eagles have an even more impressive margin of victory of 40.1 points in conference. During conference play, Liberty-Benton also pitched four shutouts.

In the Toledo City League, Start (6-3) and Woodward (5-4) will compete for the conference championship.

Both teams are 4-0 in the City League. However, Start boasts a stronger non-conference record beating both Swanton and Columbian.

With the exception of a 40-0 victory over Waite, the Spartans played their entire conference schedule close, winning their games against Scott, Bowsher and Rogers by a combined 12 points.

Meanwhile, Woodward played Waite close, winning by only two points. In their three games against Scott, Bowsher and Rogers, they won by a combined 91 points.

Finally, Gibsonburg and Hilltop face off for another conference-deciding bout.

Gibsonburg comes into the game having only one loss to Calvert in late-September by six points. Since that loss, the Golden Bears have been on a roll, winning their next four games by a combined score of 199 to 32.

Meanwhile, Hilltop is looking to stay undefeated in conference play, with their sole loss of the season coming in week 1 against Edgerton.

During the month of October, the Cadets have played three very different games.

In the first week of the month, Hilltop shutout Ottawa Hills 18-0. The following week, the Cadets struggled to a 28-25 win over Montpelier. Last week, they beat up on Danbury with a final score of 72-6.

Other games featured this week on Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday include:

Lenawee Christian @ Whiteford

Findlay @ Whitmer

Northview @ Southview

Anthony Wayne @ Springfield

Bedford @ Roosevelt (Wyandotte)

Lima Senior @ Clay

Perrysburg @ Maumee

Central Catholic @ St. John's

Fostoria @ Genoa

Swanton @ Archbold

Bellevue @ Clyde

St. Francis @ Fremont Ross

Lake @ Eastwood

