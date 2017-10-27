Call 11 for Action: Ohio AG files lawsuit against Toledo-based gravestone company

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a lawsuit against a Toledo headstone maker for misspelling names on headstones and failing to deliver headstones and grave markers.

The lawsuit accuses Richard Daily and National Memorial Stone Company of delivering headstones or grave markers with incorrect or misspelled names and dates, and headstones installed in the wrong direction or made from the wrong kind of stone.

People said the company has failed to deliver other gravesite items as well, including vases and military plates.

The lawsuit also accuses the company of never delivering headstones or markers at all.

WTOL has done several Call for Action stories about this company due to the many complaints we have received about them.

In one case, the company repossessed the headstone of a ten-year-old child and did not return it, despite receiving full payment.

"A family grieving the loss of a loved one should not have to worry if their love one's headstone is incorrect or is not delivered. We want consumers to receive restitution for this violation of trust and businesses that operate like this to stop," said DeWine.

The lawsuit accuses the National Stone Memorial Company of violating Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act and seeks reimbursement for harmed consumers.

Attorney General DeWine encourages everyone to do their research before giving companies their business. You can do so by:

searching for complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau

checking business filings with the Ohio Secretary of State

conducting internet searches

checking court websites for legal action

Those who believe they have been victims of unfair sale practices should get in touch with the Ohio Attorney General's Office at 800-282-0515 or on their website.

