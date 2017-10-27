Enlist the help of professionals to get your home ready for winter

(WTOL) - When it comes to getting your home ready for cold winter weather, it might be best to leave it to the professionals.



Tom and Casey Wojciechowski of Wojo’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing say it's safer and less expensive to hire someone to do the work when it comes to getting your home ready for the cold.



“About 70% of all breakdowns when it is cold out could’ve been prevented by simple preventative maintenance. And it’s not very expensive no matter who you call,” said Tom Wojciechowski, owner of Wojo’s.

One of the very first things you should do to your home when the temperatures start to drop is get your furnace tuned up.

“When it comes to a furnace and it gets down to ten degrees, five degrees, and if your heat does fail, you could have frozen pipes. You could have serious damage in your home so that’s something you really shouldn’t overlook,” said Tom.



While some of the newer models may seem like they’d be easier to tune-up yourself, it can actually be more challenging than the older models.



“I’ve been to some homes before where all the covers are taken off, the burner’s laying on the ground. You've got to clean it up and put it back together,” said Casey Wojciechowski.

Secondly, make sure your sump pumps are up-to-par.



“Check your sump pumps, for sure. If you have a finished basement, get a back-up sump pump,” said Tom. “They weren’t as popular ten years ago as they are now. Now, they’re more affordable. I’ve seen people’s basements completely ruined as a result of not having a back-up plan.”

Lastly, don't forget about your air conditioner.



“As far as your air conditioner goes for the winter months, be careful when you cover it. I would recommend putting something over the top to keep the leaves and the icicles out,” said Tom. “But make sure that the air conditioner can breathe outside, because you don’t want to trap condensation in there and rust out anything that’s not aluminum or stainless steel”

Don't wait, get your house winter-proof before it's too late.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.