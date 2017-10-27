4 arrested for stealing gun safe, other items from home

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Four people are behind bars after stealing a gun safe and other items from a home in Defiance County.

The robbery occurred at a home on the 4500 block of State Route 249 on October 20.

Police say 22-year-old Dominic Martin, 33-year-old Jeremy Dennis, 22-year-old Aisha Dennis and 38-year-old Megan Dennis entered the home and took a gun safe, television and other household items.

Police say drugs were the motivation for the burglary.

All four are being charged with burglary and are being held at CCNO.

They will each appear in Defiance Municipal Court on October 27 or October 30.

