4 arrested for stealing gun safe, other items from home

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Four people are behind bars after stealing a gun safe and other items from a home in Defiance County.

The robbery occurred at a home on the 4500 block of State Route 249 on October 20.

Police say 22-year-old Dominic Martin, 33-year-old Jeremy Dennis, 22-year-old Aisha Dennis and 38-year-old Megan Dennis entered the home and took a gun safe, television and other household items. 

Police say drugs were the motivation for the burglary. 

All four are being charged with burglary and are being held at CCNO. 

They will each appear in Defiance Municipal Court on October 27 or October 30.

