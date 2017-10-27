Troopers seize 70 pounds of marijuana during Wood Co. traffic stop

Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol filed felony drug charges after seizing 70 pounds of marijuana from a California man in Wood County on Tuesday.

Police stopped 25-year-old Pablo Herrerra for following too close to another car on I-80 near milepost 65 around noon.

Police say Herrerra displayed criminal indicators that prompted them to call a K9 drug-sniffing officer to the scene.

A probable cause search found 70 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. Police say the drugs are valued at about $280,000.

Herrerra is being held in the Wood County Justice Center on charges of possession and trafficking marijuana.

If convicted, Herrerra could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

