Man uninjured after several shots fired at vehicle

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man is uninjured after several shots were fired at his vehicle while he was inside of it on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Nevada Street around 10 p.m.

The man told police that he was backing out of his driveway when someone started shooting at him.

Police say that when the man realized he was being shot at, he got out of the vehicle and ran back into his apartment.

Police say the man's vehicle was shot numerous times on the passenger side. Police found shell casings in an alley not far from where the vehicle was parked.

The man told police that he does not know who was shooting at him. Police say the shooter is possibly driving a dark-colored SUV.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.