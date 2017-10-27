Man uninjured after several shots fired at vehicle - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man uninjured after several shots fired at vehicle

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is uninjured after several shots were fired at his vehicle while he was inside of it on Thursday. 

The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Nevada Street around 10 p.m. 

The man told police that he was backing out of his driveway when someone started shooting at him.

Police say that when the man realized he was being shot at, he got out of the vehicle and ran back into his apartment. 

Police say the man's vehicle was shot numerous times on the passenger side. Police found shell casings in an alley not far from where the vehicle was parked.

The man told police that he does not know who was shooting at him. Police say the shooter is possibly driving a dark-colored SUV.

