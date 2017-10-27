Brisk for Your Halloween Weekend!

You might need to get even more creative with your Halloween costumes this year. If you have holiday parties this weekend or trick-or-treat plans on the big day, weather might have you thinking more of a layered look.







This weekend will be cold, breezy and at times rainy. Showers will continue just to daybreak on Saturday, but temperatures will only climb to the upper 40s by afternoon. Sunday will be another brisk day with few rain chances and even the possibility of a wet snowflake!





All Hallows Eve brings mostly dry and cool weather into Trick-Or-Treat times!



