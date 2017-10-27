Police looking for semi driver who fled scene of crash, fire

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after their semi caught fire after a crash in Fulton County Friday morning.

The crash occurred on US 20A near County Road 5-2 in Swan Creek Township around 2 a.m.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound on US 20A in a 2002 Kenworth semi when they lost control and crashed into the cement median in the road. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police say the driver fled the scene on foot and has not be located.

Fire crews arrived to the scene to put out the fire. The EPA was also called to the scene as about 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the ground due to the crash.

US 20A was closed for clean up.

Anyone with information on the driver or their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bowling Green Patrol Post Dispatch Center at 419-865-5544.

