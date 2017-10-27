Woman hit in head with gun during argument

A woman is now in the hospital after being assaulted in west Toledo Thursday night.

The incident happened on the 4100 block of Overland Parkway near Rollins Road.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call that a person was shot.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a woman laying in the yard with blood coming from her face.

Police say the woman was arguing with a man she knew when the man hit her in the face with a gun and then fired several shots from it.

The man was gone by the time police arrived to the scene. Police say shell casings were found at the scene.

The woman would not tell the police the man's name for fear of her safety.

However, police say a possible suspect is a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver vehicle.

