Paulding County man arrested for murder of 3-month-old baby

A father was arrested this week in Paulding County for the murder of his 3-month-old child.

Zyathen Blair was rushed an Indiana hospital Friday, October 20 after reports the child was not breathing.

The following day, the staff at the hospital reported the child suffered from child abuse. Staff said the child was not expected to live.

Blair died at the hospital on Wednesday. An autopsy revealed Blair suffered from blunt force trauma.

Tristen Blair, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Zyathen.

“This is an incredibly bad situation for the family of young Zyathen. He was a defenseless infant and there’s absolutely no excuse for this,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “I give credit to my staff working this case, as well as the family that cooperated with the investigation. I cannot begin to imagine their pain.”

A judge set Blair's bond at $1 million. He will be back in court later this week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.