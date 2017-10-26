FCA to close Toledo Terminal, nearly 100 employees to be laid off

Fiat Chrysler will permanently close the Toledo Terminal in north Toledo, laying off nearly 100 employees.

The transportation terminal, located at 5925 Hagman Road, will close on February 28, 2018. The 92 employees, represented by UAW Local 12, will be laid off in four waves. Fiat Chrysler says there will be bumping rights for members of Local 12.

The assembly plant will not be affected by the closing of the terminal.

The first wave of lay offs are on January 9 with nine employees.

On January 15, 16 employees will be laid off.

On February 5, 59 employees will be laid off.

The final eight employees will be laid off on February 28 when the plant closes.

Fiat Chrysler did not list a reason for the close. The company said employees will have opportunities to work for other facilities within the company.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.