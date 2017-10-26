Athlete of the Week: Kristina DeMarco

The Perrysburg girls soccer team is still alive in the state playoffs, currently ranked seventh in Ohio.

Kristina Demarco is one of the standouts on the team.

"She's a player's coach. She's a good leader on the field," Coach Jorge Diaz said. "She's unselfish. And when we need someone to step up, she's the one who comes through in mind."

During the winter months, she is the point guard on the Yellow Jacket's basketball squad. That experience helped her to be a better soccer player by making those on the pitch play better.

"Communication on field and the court is very similar," Demarco said. "You have to be close to your teammates and be willing to talk and work hard."

Demarco's hard work and talent helped land her a soccer scholarship to Miami of Ohio. On top of that, she is playing in a national all-American game in Florida this December.

Demarco says she owes it all to her teammates and her coach.

"I feel like this team helped me a ton to get better. Sophomore year, I think it was, when I peaked and it was all Jorge and my teammates I had helped me strive to get better."

