Major TWI project opens in north Toledo

A $70 million project in northwest Ohio is finally completed.

Members of the press toured the 36 million gallon Ottawa River Storage Facility Thursday.

It is the largest project of the Toledo Waterways Initiative.

"It will mean that will reduce our overflow into the lake, which is important for us to make sure that we are reducing any kinds of nutrient run off and things like that," Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said.

The storage facility is at Joe E Brown Park in north Toledo.

