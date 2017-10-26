Family happy with Ohio Supreme Court's decision to uphold HIV law

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a law Thursday requiring those infected by HIV to tell their partners about their virus before having sex.

The hit close to the family of Kimberly Klempner, who died after unknowingly being infected with the deadly virus.

Police say Klempner's then-boyfriend, Ronald Murdock was HIV positive and never told Klempner.

"Its hard all I can do is look at pictures," Klempner's son Josh said. "It's all I got."

Tawni Maisonneuve, Josh's step-mother, says she was elated with the ruling.

"I wanted to dance the jig because I was just hoping there is a reason why that law was put into place." Maisonneuve said. "Once [HIV] was seen as its a lethal weapon and we deserve to have the right to know if we could contract that."

Both Josh and Tawni say delays in the court case made the possibility of Murdock's conviction harder.

While they wait for answers and justice for Kim, they continue to speak out because they fear there are other victims out there. Both urge partners to get tested for the virus before it is too late.

