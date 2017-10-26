Teens accused in young father's death plead no contest to manslaughter charges

The violent death of Thomas Lehman, a young father beaten to death after an argument at a traffic light, shocked the Toledo community.

Thursday, Lehman's family finally received some closure.

Roberto Almaguer and Jordan Collins, both 16, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges as a part of a plea deal. The teens had other charges against them, including aggravated assault.

More than two months after the incident, the Lehman family says while they are happy for closure, it was not the result they hoped to get.

"They understand that both cars made the decision to pull into the parking lot. They understand that one party is not guilty and one is innocent, that they both share the blame," said Juvenile Court prosecutor Lori Olender. "So I think what they are happy about is they didn't walk out the doors today, which they didn't. And they are hopeful the sentence will be at least something that so that these young men understand a life was taken because of their actions."

The incident happened in August, but those in the two cars have differing story. Regardless of what actually led to the fight, the ensuing brawl lead to Lehman's death.

The attorney of one of the boys says his clients accepts responsibility as he awaits his sentence.

"He has already suffered a lot," attorney Jeremy Levy said. "He has been through a lot and will have this with him the rest of his life. I think that he has shown tremendous remorse."

Both Collins and Almaguer will be sentenced in November. Because both are minors, they could face sentencing from six months to the time they turn 21.

