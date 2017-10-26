Downtown YMCA officially opened Monday

More and more businesses are moving downtown. The YMCA is now the latest on that list.

YMCA leaders cut the ribbon in the basement of the Junction building on their brand new 11,000 square-foot facility.

"There is a lot of synergy going on downtown and to be a part of that discussion is really exciting. I think the timing is perfect,” said Brad Toft, President/CEO YMCA of Greater Toledo.

This is a smaller gym that caters to those who work downtown.

The space includes cardio, strength training and a steam room. There is a group exercise room for classes, as well as a cycling room.

"It's got an urban look. We left it that way on purpose," Associate Executive Director of the Downtown YMCA Tim Wilson said. "Plus the equipment is a little different than what you see in your typical gym or even your typical Y or any other private gym."

The YMCA partnered with ProMedica on the location. The hope was to attract ProMedica employees at their headquarters and workers throughout downtown.

"We want to see people in and out," Wilson said. "We know we will probably be busy first thing in the morning before work, lunch time and then we are hoping to also expand and grow our evening traffic.”

Some longtime Y members are getting used to the "city" lifestyle, where parking is limited and you may need to walk a few blocks to get to the gym.

"I don't know if I'm going to continue. In the summertime I would definitely love to jog down here - I live a few blocks away from the old Y - then jog back home without catching a cold. See now where I had to park today, that's not going to work for me," said William Peterson, a 16-year member of the Y.

Prices for membership vary based on household income. You do receive a parking pass with your membership.

Ryan Krueger lives and works downtown. He say waited for the new gym to open in downtown for quite sometime.

"Having a downtown location right on Summit, right in the central location. I think a lot of people find that appealing,” Krueger said.

Krueger is one of the first to sign up, getting a bag of YMCA gear. The first 250 members signing up in person will walk away with a bag of free apparel.

Krueger says he’s already heard a lot of interest.

"I've been telling some of my neighbors there and I think they all like the idea so I anticipate seeing more people,” said Krueger.

The YMCA opens up to the public at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

5 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. - 7 p.m.

5 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday: Closed

