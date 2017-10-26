Police: Flint overpass rock-throwing long been a problem

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Police say the recent death of a vehicle passenger after teenagers allegedly threw rocks from a Flint area overpass is just one of many cases in the past four decades where people hurl debris from area bridges.

Five teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to throwing rocks off the Interstate 75 overpass that led to 32-year-old Kenneth White's death this month.

The Flint Journal reports that police say a catwalk over Interstate 475 has historically been a site where people will throw asphalt, rocks and other items at cars. They say the suspects were often children.

The events date back about four decades ago to when a woman campaigned for screens on overpasses after she had to swerve to avoid a concrete block heaved over a bridge.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

