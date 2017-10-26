Monnette's Market pursuing new location

If you like fresh fruits and veggies and supporting local businesses, here's some good news for you.

Monnette's Market wants to give you another place to get their produce in the Toledo-area.

The farmer's market and specialty grocery store posted on Facebook that it are actively pursuing East Wayne and Conant Street in downtown Maumee as a new location.

The market says this location would be best suited to serve Maumee as well as surrounding areas like Perrysburg, Waterville and Whitehouse.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.