Man stabbed several times while trying to take back stolen bike

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man was stabbed several times on Tuesday after confronting a man who was riding his stolen bicycle in Toledo.

The stabbing occurred at South Fearing Boulevard and Airline Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police say two men approached a man who they believe stole their bicycle.

Police say when the men attempted to get the bike back, the man on the bike pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times in the back.

A fight ensued in order to get the knife away from the man on the bike, according to police.

Police say the man riding the bike suffered cuts to his finger and leg during the fight. The men were taken to the hospital with their conditions unknown at this time.

