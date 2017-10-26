Man stabbed several times while trying to take back stolen bike - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man stabbed several times while trying to take back stolen bike

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man was stabbed several times on Tuesday after confronting a man who was riding his stolen bicycle in Toledo.

The stabbing occurred at South Fearing Boulevard and Airline Avenue around 4:30 p.m. 

Police say two men approached a man who they believe stole their bicycle. 

Police say when the men attempted to get the bike back, the man on the bike pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times in the back.

A fight ensued in order to get the knife away from the man on the bike, according to police.

Police say the man riding the bike suffered cuts to his finger and leg during the fight. The men were taken to the hospital with their conditions unknown at this time.

