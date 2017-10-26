Former Fostoria coach found guilty of sexting students, neglecting his children

A former Fostoria City Schools staff member was found guilty of sending nude photos to several female students, according to the Review Times.

The Review Times reports Nelson Cousin, 28, was fired as the assistant track and cross country coach for Fostoria Junior and Senior High School in July following allegations that he told multiple female students to send him sexual photos last year.

The Review Times says one of the girls sent an explicit picture back to Cousins.

The students he was contacting were between 13 and 17 years old.

Cousin's children were also found living in deplorable conditions when police executed a search warrant on this home.

Court documents say a dead dog was found in one of the bedrooms, with police believing the dog had been poisoned. Police say the home was full of garbage and smelled so bad that they could not be in the home for long periods of time.

Cousin was charged with three counts of contributing to the unruliness of a minor, four counts of child endangerment and one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to the Review Times.

Cousin pleaded no contest to these charges and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and non-reporting probation.

Cousin is also banned from having any contact with the students he contacted.

