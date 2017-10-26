Crash between car, dump truck sends 1 to hospital

Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital in Hancock County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on County Road 9 in Eagle Township around 7 p.m.

Police say 35-year-old Rachael Fall was driving on County Road 9 when she tried to overtake a northbound dump truck, driven by 25-year-old Matthew Morehart, in the southbound lane.

Police say Fall’s vehicle hit the left side of the dump truck as the truck was slowing down to turn into an address.

Fall was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Fall’s passenger, John Tracy, and Morehart were uninjured.

Police say Fall was cited for driving left of center.

