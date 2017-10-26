Man crashes into stalled train on railroad tracks

Toledo police were on the scene of a crash involving a train and a car on New York Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police say a man was driving when he crashed into a train that was stalled on the railroad tracks.

The man was not injured and told police that he didn't see the train.

Police say the train conductor left the scene shortly after without knowing the train had been struck.

Police say they will get in touch with train company to inform them of the crash.

