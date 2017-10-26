Man assaulted in driveway of his home

Police are looking for three people involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a man in the driveway of his home in Paulding County on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the home on County Road 204 in Carryall Township near Antwerp around 12:30 a.m.

The homeowner told police that he noticed a dark-colored ,SUV-type vehicle parked near his outbuilding when he pulled into his driveway.

Police say as the man was walking toward his home, two males attacked him with a shovel and a piece of metal and demanded money.

Police say the man was able to get away during the assault and run to a neighbor's house for help. He was then taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

The males who assaulted him fled the scene after the man ran for help.

The males are described as black, one standing at five foot six inches and one at five feet. Both men are described as skinny and were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts at the time of the assault.

The man told police there was also a third person in the vehicle at the time of the assault who had long hair and a dark complexion. It is unclear if that person was a man or a woman.

"We need the public's help to piece this violent crime together. These suspects committed a very serious act and didn't get away with anything more than a couple pieces of the victim's property," said Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 419-399-3791. You can also leave a tip on the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or by emailing the sheriff on their website.

