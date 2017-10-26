Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run incident with - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run incident with a pedestrian

(Source: BGPD) (Source: BGPD)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Bowling Green police are searching for a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a pedestrian on October 14.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of East Wooster Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as being a tan or silver SUV. Police also released images of the vehicle taken from surveillance video. 

Anyone with information should call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect can earn the caller a reward of up to $1,000.

