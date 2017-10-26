Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run incident with a pedestrian

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Bowling Green police are searching for a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a pedestrian on October 14.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of East Wooster Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as being a tan or silver SUV. Police also released images of the vehicle taken from surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect can earn the caller a reward of up to $1,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.