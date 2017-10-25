Governor Kasich praises restored wetlands along Lake Erie

Governor John Kasich doesn't just want Toledoans to be the only ones who know what the region has to offer naturally. The Ohio Governor wants everyone in the state and the country to experience northwest Ohio's outdoors.

Governor Kasich spoke at an event and gave recognition to the Toledo area Metroparks, Ducks Unlimited and NOAA for restoring the wetlands along Lake Erie's shoreline.

Kasich said the restored wetlands will help reduce nutrient run off that can lead to the harmful algal blooms that were seen in Lake Erie and the Maumee River this past summer.

He said that while this is a great first step, there still is a lot that needs to be done to protect the open water in Lake Erie and that starts with the farm fields.

"When it comes to agriculture we put rules into place as to when you could put fertilizer on your land we're going to have to go back and review all of those rule because I sort of suspect that they're not tough enough yet. I had to get this through the legislature but there probably will be next steps about tightening up some of these things," Governor Kasich.

Not only will this help the environment and the watershed in the Western Lake Erie basin, it'll also give families and visitors opportunities to enjoy the wonderful outdoors along Lake Erie.

