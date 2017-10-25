Wood County community pushing hard for drug take back

It's that time year of again where neighbors in Toledo should start cleaning out their medicine cabinet. That's because Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day.

But one local community is making a strong push to make sure medicine cabinets are "cleaned out" everyday.

About 75 percent of heroin addicts start their addiction with prescription drugs.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said if people can get better about getting rid of their extra pills, than progress with the opiate epidemic can be made.

"If we make it harder for people to get those pain pills maybe we can decrease the people that are getting onto this or getting the people help sooner because we have to get rid of the supply," said Wasylyshyn.

Even if you don't have a family member addicted, Wasylyshyn said it's better to be safe than sorry.

"The more it is in that medicine cabinet the more temptation it is for someone, may not even be a family member, may not even be someone you know well comes in uses your bathroom, they're going to be stealing that, and you're helping their addiction," Wasylyshyn added.

A lot of neighbors are already dropping their pills off at the Sheriff's Office. They are open 24/7 for drop offs, along with the other police departments in Wood County.

Only pills are being accepted. No liquids or needles.

The Wood County Prevention Coalition is also making another option to get rid of extra meds.

"Deterra is an at home drug deactivation system that allows you to put your unwanted, unneeded prescription medications in this pouch," said Milan Karna, a a prevention coalition coordinator for Wood County.

All that needs to be done is to add water and the medicine can be disposed.

