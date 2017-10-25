Wooster Street to add new crosswalks for BGSU students next year

The locations for new crosswalk installations on Wooster Street in Bowling Green have been chosen.

There will be two crosswalks near the Falcon Health Center and Founds Hall. Another two pedestrian hybrid beacons are going to be near the Stroh Center and McFal Hall.

The project has been in the works since last year.

The goal is to keep students from running across six lanes of traffic.

ODOT, BGSU and the city of Bowling Green said the signals will be installed early next year.

