TPD investigated Family Dollar robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigated Family Dollar robbery

(Source: Family Dollar) (Source: Family Dollar)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night.

The incident happened at a Family Dollar store on east Broadway.

Police said clothes and several toys were taken. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly