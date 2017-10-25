TAHS to hold canine influenza vaccinations

The Toledo Area Humane Society will host canine influenza vaccinations in light of the recent confirmed cases of the H3N2 canine influenza virus in the area.

The H3N2 virus is highly contagious among dogs. All dogs are susceptible to the flu, but there is an even greater risk for dogs who frequent dogs parks, doggy day cares, groomers, kennels and pet stores.

Symptoms of canine influenza include sneezing, nasal discharge and frequent coughing that can last for two weeks or more.

The dogs at the humane society received their first round of the vaccine on Tuesday, and the society wants to make sure your dog gets the same treatment.

The humane society is offering vaccinations on October 27, October 28 and November 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Two doses of the vaccine are need before immunity is required.

The doses are are administered over a two-to-three week period. Immunity is established within one to two weeks of the second dose.

The vaccines cost $25 per dog.

TAHS recommends getting your dog vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce the chances of your dog getting the flu.

