Dana Jeep Parkway plant opens in Toledo

A new Jeep plant is now open in Toledo.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the Dana Driveline Facility in Overland Industrial Park.

The plant is supplying axles to Jeep and other light vehicles in the marketplace.

The facility employs 200 people, but is expected to add jobs as growth in the light-vehicle marketplace continues to move forward.

The plant will support Fiat Chrysler and the next-generation Wrangler made in Toledo.

Dana officials say this facility is one of four new facilities opening around the world.

Local elected officials, university presidents and community stakeholders were present for the ceremony.

