Blissfield HS students unite against bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, with Wednesday being Unity Day.

Unity Day was started by PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center as a signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month.

The call to action is "Make it Orange to Make it End. Unite Against Bullying!"

Schools across the country are using this day to stand up to bullying, including students at Blissfield High School.

"I just see people tearing each other down a lot, just lots of bullying. I just want to change that into no bullying and people bringing each other up and not tearing you down," said Lizzy Brown, Blissfield High School student.

Students were encouraged to wear orange to school to show their support for bullying prevention.

The school is also holding an anti-bullying rally at the football stadium starting at 12:45 p.m.

