Perrysburg residents can meet the candidates running for Board of Education

Perrysburg residents will have a chance to meet the candidates running for the Perrysburg Board of Education on Wednesday.

Residents can attend a candidates' forum at Hull Prairie Intermediate School, where all five candidates will be in attendance.

The candidates will answer questions submitted by the community and discuss what their plans are if they are elected to the board.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m.

