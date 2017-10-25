Statewide missing adult alert for elderly man canceled

The Columbus Police Department has has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for an elderly man who was missing for more than a week.

Police say 70-year-old James Green was last seen by family members in Columbus on October 14 around 12 p.m.

Police say Green indicated to a family member that he was going on a trip to West Virginia. Police say he has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Green suffers from physical ailments and requires a pacemaker.

Green is described as a black male standing a five feet nine inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes.

It is unclear why the alert was canceled.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.