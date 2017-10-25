Man fires shots for help after his truck runs him over

An Indiana man fired shots as a call for help after his own truck ran him over in a parking lot in Williams County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Midtoll parking lot, east of State Route 49 and south of US 20 in Northwest Township around 6 a.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found 69-year-old Terrence Connors laying in the parking lot with a broken leg.

Connors told police that he was headed home to Indiana from Vermont, and stopped in the parking lot to stretch.

Police say Connors thought he put his truck in park when he got out, but he did not. Connors fell getting out of the truck and told police that he noticed that the tires were rolling towards him.

Police say Connors was able to get out of the way of the moving truck except for his left leg, which was crushed by the tires.

Police say the truck continued to move through the parking lot until it hit a semi that was parked in the parking lot.

Connors told police that after he realized his leg was broken he tried to get attention by yelling and shining a small flashlight at other parked semis, but said no one could hear him over the refrigeration units on the semi-trailers.

Police say Connors started to get cold from laying on the ground for so long, and decided to fire off shots from his concealed carry weapon to get someone's attention that way.

Connors told police that he fired off at least four shots from the gun until he saw police lights.

Two 911 callers heard the shots and notified police, with one of the callers saying they could see a man laying on the ground with blood coming from his leg.

Connors was taken to the Williams County Community Hospital and later transported to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Police say no one else was injured in the incident, and no charges were filed against Connors for discharging his firearm.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.