First Freeze of the Season!

The summer warmth that has continued to push into early Fall, has come to a close. It's time to head back to reality as Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings continue Thursday morning to 9 AM.
With our first frost (on average) apt to occur in the first week of October and our first freeze (on average) scheduled to happen last week, we are coming a little late to the party.
Thursday morning you can expect temperatures to fall near and below freezing with frost/hard freezes likely as you start your Thursday.
