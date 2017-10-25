Find job, volunteer opportunities at Cherry Street Mission Ministries

If you are looking for a rewarding job that allows you to help people every day, look no further than Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

Cherry Street is now looking for people to fill full-time, part-time and contingent positions, as well as volunteers.

The mission offers same-day interviews for career candidates who bring their resume.

For volunteers, the mission also offers same-day initial orientation.

Those interested can head over to Cherry Street's Life Revitalization Center, located on 1501 Monroe Street, on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

