Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrest wanted man in Toledo

The Northern Violent Fugitive Task arrested Anthony Taylor Tuesday night after he went missing earlier that morning.

Taylor was found in the 800 block of Turner Avenue in Toledo, hiding in a crawl space underneath a house.

Authorities said the arrest was a direct result of someone who was aware of Taylor's search because of the media.

He was taken to the Lucas County Jail.

Taylor was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority after he secretly left his placement at the Volunteers of America facility on Champlain Street in north Toledo Tuesday morning.

Officials said Taylor has an extensive criminal history and was recently released from prison after being arrested for burglary.

