The Diverging Diamond is now open in Perrysburg

There is some finish work that still needs to be done, but many drivers are pleased to know that they can now drive on the diverging diamond.

The project that started this time last year is now finished, easing traffic headaches in the Perrysburg area

All summer long there have been lane restrictions and changing traffic patterns. The final paving was completed this past weekend, marking the end of the roadwork.

"The diverging diamond is a new concept to northwest Ohio. We want drivers to pay attention when they're in that configuration," explained Rebecca Dangelo, Public Information Officer for District 2 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. "Look at the road markings, look at your signs, things like that. Make sure you're paying attention as people learn this new diverging diamond."

Drivers should still expect workers in the area because they are finishing work on the sidewalk, bike path, and landscaping.

Off peak single lane restrictions will be going on over the next week on Dixie Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

