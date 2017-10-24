City Council considering more than $3 million for parks, pools and roads

Scattered rain showers are expected this morning along with a cooler and damp breeze. Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.More >>
Scattered rain showers are expected this morning along with a cooler and damp breeze. Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
There is some finish work that still needs to be done, but many drivers are pleased to know that they can now drive on the diverging diamond.More >>
There is some finish work that still needs to be done, but many drivers are pleased to know that they can now drive on the diverging diamond.More >>
Scattered rain showers are expected this morning along with a cooler and damp breeze. Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.More >>
Scattered rain showers are expected this morning along with a cooler and damp breeze. Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.More >>
Just days before Terry Campbell’s trial was set to begin, his attorney requested to get the trial moved back.More >>
Just days before Terry Campbell’s trial was set to begin, his attorney requested to get the trial moved back.More >>
Taking the morning off from serving you your cup of coffee to help serve our community. The Starbucks employees at the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off Project Playhouse initiative Tuesday morning.More >>
Taking the morning off from serving you your cup of coffee to help serve our community. The Starbucks employees at the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off Project Playhouse initiative Tuesday morning.More >>
After years of debate and investigations, work on the nexus pipeline could begin soon. But one local community is not happy with the announcement.More >>
After years of debate and investigations, work on the nexus pipeline could begin soon. But one local community is not happy with the announcement.More >>