City and TPS kick-off new co-op program

Toledo Public Schools and the City of Toledo aren't wasting any time getting students hands-on training. But, it took a lot of collaboration between the Mayor's office, the Superintendent's office and the union president of local 7.

"We've committed as a city and a union to bring these people in advance that training and we're going to get them to be employees of the City of Toledo," said Don Czerniak, President of Local 7.

This co-op stems from the city's need for more employees in the fleet and facilities department as well as other areas, as well as efforts to keep talented students who have vocational certifications in Toledo.

"This is going to be a great thing for us,” Czerniak said. “We find it very hard to get mechanics that want to come to work. This way we can start them at the base give them long-term employment."

TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said they're already getting 18 junior and seniors ready to start in November.

"There's identification between the career tech program and the occupation that's in the city those will be paired up,” Dr. Durant said. “Then come January will be the soft skills the students will learn and then come June that will be when they hit the ground running. Students will go right into their employment which is an internship, a paid internship."

Dr. Durant has big goals for this program. He wants to see up to 50 students enrolled in this co-op program.

