Local baristas turn builders for a day

Some local baristas took the morning off from serving you your cup of coffee to help serve the community.

The Starbucks employees at the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off Project Playhouse initiative Tuesday morning.

For the first time, these baristas turned builders, were putting together a house. A tiny house. The houses are playhouses for families or other non-profits that support children in need.

"I have some small children,” said Jenny Kiger, manager of the Starbuck in Bowling Green. “I love the fact that we can help out a family in need that doesn't necessarily have the income to purchase a playhouse for their backyard."

The volunteers have full artistic freedom to decorate the first playhouse. It won't be a home, a school house or a store but something they all can relate to.

"We're going to make it a mini Starbucks café,” Kiger said. “So kids can play barista and serve coffee."

These tiny houses, may be the first step for a family looking to have a home of their own one day. Some of the local Starbucks cafes are the first to step up.

"Companies or organizations can sponsor each playhouse for $2,500,”said Michael McIntyre, executive director, Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.“That money will be set aside for a homeownership project for a family that aspires to achieve their dream of homeownership."

Companies interested in sponsoring a playhouse or families interesting in applying for a playhouse should contact habitat for humanity.

Habitat for Humanity in Lucas County wants to build 30 of playhouses to celebrate their 30th year.

