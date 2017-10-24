Local woman became game contestant on 'The Price is Right'

"Come on down," is probably one of the most famous phrases in show business and it originates from the iconic TV game show "The Price is Right."

One local teacher heard her name get called on the show Tuesday morning.

Brittney Tincher is a teacher at Jackman Road Elementary in the Bedford School District.

On the show, she played Bonkers where she had to guess the price of a ski trip to Colorado. It's a timed game and with 10 seconds left on the clock and she won.

Tincher watched the show Tuesday morning with her class. She said the hardest part about being involved with the show was dealing with what came after it was recorded.

"The hardest secret probably ever. even from my family, you know Joe picked me up in the car and I got a cue card with my name on it in a folder with all the information with what I want and he's going what's that for, what's that for, and I said I think they give it to everyone, they gave me a whole spiel about what I had to say. I went to the price is right and had a good time and watch for me on October 24 so that's all I've been allowed to say for three months," explained Tincher.

When it came to the big wheel, Tincher didn't get a high enough amount to move on to the showcase showdown. But still, the experience she gained is one some have on their bucket list.

