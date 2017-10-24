ODOT adds traveling memorial

Scattered rain showers are expected this morning along with a cooler and damp breeze. Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
More than $3 million is being proposed by Toledo City Council to improve city parks, pools and roadways.More >>
After temporarily closing due to a canine flu outbreak on Monday, Pups Paradise is preparing to reopen for business this Friday.More >>
Fremont Police are searching for the man who started a shootout in someone else's house Tuesday morning.More >>
There are nearly 100 violent offenders who were wanted for beating up a loved one and finally arrested as part of the Domestic Violence round up.More >>
