ODOT adds traveling memorial

The ODOT Northwood garage added a traveling memorial for drivers to see, Tuesday.

District two created the memorial to remind drivers to stay alert while driving and to be aware of potential work zones.

The memorial has 28 crosses with vests to symbolize the 28 deaths that happened in construction work zones across Ohio last year.

"You need to slow down. You need to pay attention. Stay off the cell phones. You never know if there's a sudden stop in front of you. Traffic is backed up and it's confined spaces so you really need to be paying attention in work zones just to protect yourself and to protect the workers that are out there working," said Matt Harvey, the ODOT transportation manager of the Northwood Outpost.

The memorial has already traveled to a few fairs and ODOT garages and will continue to move around Northwest Ohio.

Drivers in the area can experience the impact by seeing it on display now.

